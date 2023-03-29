Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
The Geneva Bible: Genesis
The 1560 Geneva Bible has completely astonished me
The Geneva Bible

The Geneva Bible of 1560 is the "Founders' Bible." It was translated by a group of dissidents who fled England when reading the Bible in public was banned. These translators believed that anyone should be able to read the word of God, so they exiled themselves to Geneva, Switzerland, where they translated from the Hebrew this extraordinary version.
