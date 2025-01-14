Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
"What is Health?" With Dr. Chad Walding [Sponsored]
2
3
Preview
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:02:12
-1:02:12

"What is Health?" With Dr. Chad Walding [Sponsored]

Opinion - Dr. Naomi Wolf
Dr Naomi Wolf
Jan 14, 2025
∙ Paid
2
3
Share

"When we think about being ‘healthy’ in our culture, we often have unrealistic expectations of having absolutely no physical issues at all. And so when we do have an issue, we can feel damaged or guilty or as if we are doing something ‘wrong’. Given the mind-body connection, that alone can exacerbate stress, fear and thus illness.

Dr. Walding and Dr. Wolf reimagine how we should think of ‘health’. Can you have cancer, a neurological issue, be in a wheelchair, or have some other serious or chronic concern or limitation, and still be ‘healthy’? What if you are dealing with life positively, optimizing your wellbeing and immune system, and calming your mind? Is that not ‘healthier’ than a ‘perfect’ body in a fear state, at the mercy of allopathic interventions? Fascinating and important discussion."

Watch Now for Free:

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Please Support Our Sponsors

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

BIOptimizers: Start 2025 strong with the key to better sleep, less stress, and sharper focus: Magnesium Breakthrough by BIOptimizers. Use code DailyClout at bioptimizers.com/dailyclout for 10% OFF—because crushing your goals starts with taking care of YOU!

NativePath: "Electrolyte and sports drinks are doing more harm than good to your body. Stay healthy and hydrated with NativeHydrate… Visit https://nativehydrate.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
Essays, updates and arguments from an eyewitness to a new dark age, with thoughts on how to keep liberty, justice and human rights alive.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr Naomi Wolf
Recent Episodes
"Fires, Wars and Weaponization: The Crashing Dollar" [Sponsored]
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"A Star is Born"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Dr Hadar Elbaz: Parasites" [Sponsored]
  Dr Naomi Wolf
Emerald & Naomi: "ISIS Attacks, Weather Wars, Presidential Dementia"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
Emerald & Naomi: "Tech Bro Transhumanism; plus, Goodbye 2024!"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"TWC’s Dr Ben Tapper and the Bird Flu Scare" [Sponsored]
  Dr Naomi Wolf
Emerald & Naomi: "Tech Bros Run Wild, DOGE Dangers, Sex Hush Money in Congress"
  Dr Naomi Wolf