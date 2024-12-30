Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Emerald & Naomi: "Tech Bros Run Wild, DOGE Dangers, Sex Hush Money in Congress"
Emerald & Naomi: "Tech Bros Run Wild, DOGE Dangers, Sex Hush Money in Congress"

Opinion - Emerald Robinson and Dr. Naomi Wolf
Dr Naomi Wolf
Dec 30, 2024
"Emerald Robinson and Naomi Wolf reveal the dark side of DOGE and warn about the role of low-paid immigrants in tech displacing American jobs. Plus: There’s a $17 MILLION slush fund, made from our tax dollars, devoted to hush money for sexual abuse and harassment claims in Congress. Is the swamp just replacing itself?"

Watch Now for Free:

Follow 'Emerald & Naomi' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/EmeraldAndNaomi

