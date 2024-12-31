Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
"TWC’s Dr Ben Tapper and the Bird Flu Scare" [Sponsored]
3
6
Preview
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -48:16
-48:16

"TWC’s Dr Ben Tapper and the Bird Flu Scare" [Sponsored]

Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Dr Naomi Wolf
Dec 31, 2024
∙ Paid
3
6
Share

"Dr. Ben Tapper of TWC explains how current virus scares, such as bird flu and Marburg, represent a recent development. While the human population has always harbored numerous diseases, the 24/7 news cycle and social media amplify minor issues or marginal diseases. He also warns that fear itself can weaken our immune system. Additionally, we discuss updates on COVID vaccine treatments, the risks associated with mRNA in various applications, and the central role of the spine in regulating overall health."

Watch Now for Free:

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company:

https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!

NativePath: "Electrolyte and sports drinks are doing more harm than good to your body. Stay healthy and hydrated with NativeHydrate… Visit https://nativehydrate.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at

https://www.legisector.com/

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
Essays, updates and arguments from an eyewitness to a new dark age, with thoughts on how to keep liberty, justice and human rights alive.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr Naomi Wolf
Recent Episodes
Emerald & Naomi: "Tech Bros Run Wild, DOGE Dangers, Sex Hush Money in Congress"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
Emerald & Naomi: "Emerald Robinson's Transition Grades Are Out!"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
Emerald & Naomi: "Appalachia Update"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
[CORRECTION] Emerald & Naomi: "UK Activist Tommy Robinson Jailed"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
Emerald & Naomi: "Campaign Insiders Tell All!"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
Emerald & Naomi: "What’s in the Sky?"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
Emerald & Naomi: "Intel Insiders Bracing: Is there Chaos Ahead?"
  Dr Naomi Wolf