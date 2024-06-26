1560 Geneva Bible: Exodus 28

This chapter carries forward the set of instructions from YHWH to Moshe (Moses), about how He wishes to live among and interact with His people/family.

We saw in the last chapters, about the Ark (Mishkan - dwelling-place) and the Temple of Meeting - that some meanings vanished over time and other meanings were added. For example, when you learned about the Ark, you probably weren't taught that a section of the 'Tent of Meeting' was for everyone to hang out near God - 'the congregation', separated from God's physical dwelling by only an embroidered curtain. And 'mercy seat' may or may not be the meaning of 'Kaporet', which can also simply mean 'lid'. So from the start, God's dwelling may have been more accessible to all, and less involved with wrath or punishment, than later translations suggest.

By the same token, we see that the directions about the clothing of Aaron the Priest, and his sons, originally included a breastplate that was a keepsake or memento of all God's children, the names of the Tribes, including their 'mishpat' or 'sentence.'

This piece of jewelry was a 'zikaron' to God, a memory object, to bring to mind His children. This object was later described, and entered our narratives, as a breastplate of 'Judgement' that validated Priestly power, and the RSV mistranslation suggests that God could forget His children without this reminder, whereas the Hebrew has the 'memory' or 'remembering' of His children, always 'in front of the face' of God.

