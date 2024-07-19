Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf Reads The Geneva Bible
1560 Geneva Bible: Exodus 36
1560 Geneva Bible: Exodus 36

Dr Naomi Wolf
Jul 19, 2024
The Children of Israel are inspired creatively by the opportunity to decorate and adorn God's house that they will carry with them, the Tabernacle. Everyone 'wise-hearted', male and female, is bringing so much jewelry and so many gifts to the project, that their leaders ask them to stop. We see how later English translations dialed down the sense of euphoria and artistic creativity that is in the Hebrew and in the Geneva Bible, and made this event much more about technical ability. We also see the amazing way some of the Hebrew descriptions of 'holy work' operate inexplicably almost as a palindrome.

Dr. Naomi Wolf reads and analyzes the 1560 Geneva Bible.
