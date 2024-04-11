Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf Reads The Geneva Bible
1560 Geneva Bible: Genesis 16
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -31:38
-31:38

1560 Geneva Bible: Genesis 16

Dr Naomi Wolf
Apr 11, 2024
Share



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit naomiwolf.substack.com/subscribe

Get full access to Geneva Bible Readings by Naomi Wolf at genevabiblereadingsbynaomiwolf.substack.com/subscribe

Discussion about this podcast

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf Reads The Geneva Bible
Dr. Naomi Wolf reads and analyzes the 1560 Geneva Bible.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr Naomi Wolf
Recent Episodes
1560 Geneva Bible: Exodus 40
  Dr Naomi Wolf
1560 Geneva Bible: Exodus 39
  Dr Naomi Wolf
1560 Geneva Bible: Exodus 37-38
  Dr Naomi Wolf
Hebrew Gospel: Matthew 10
  Dr Naomi Wolf
Hebrew Gospel: Matthew 8-9
  Dr Naomi Wolf
Hebrew Gospel: Matthew 6-7
  Dr Naomi Wolf
Hebrew Gospel: Matthew 5
  Dr Naomi Wolf
1560 Geneva Bible: Exodus 36
  Dr Naomi Wolf