Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
"Head of Libertarian Party Speaks Out"
5
3
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -57:39
-57:39

"Head of Libertarian Party Speaks Out"

Opinion - Dr. Naomi Wolf
Dr Naomi Wolf
Feb 21, 2025
5
3
Share
Transcript

"Steven Nekhaila, the newly appointed chair of the Libertarian Party committee, offers an in-depth look at the growing grassroots movement behind libertarianism. He highlights how individuals from diverse backgrounds—women, young people, and those who feel politically alienated by the agendas of the so-called 'uniparty'—are increasingly drawn to libertarian ideals.

Nekhaila explains the core principles of libertarianism, emphasizing how the philosophy liberates individuals from rigid political labels and fosters a society based on true meritocracy. He argues that libertarianism, with its focus on individual freedom and limited government, serves as a powerful counter to collectivist ideologies like communism.

As the Libertarian Party continues to gain traction, now representing over 4% of the electorate, a pressing question arises: Could libertarians emerge as the new king- and queenmakers in shaping the future of politics?"

Watch Now!

Follow DailyClout on Rumble! https://rumble.com/user/DailyClout

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Please Support Our Sponsors

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

BIOptimizers: Start 2025 strong with the key to better sleep, less stress, and sharper focus: Magnesium Breakthrough by BIOptimizers. Use code DailyClout at https://bioptimizers.com/dailyclout for 10% OFF—because crushing your goals starts with taking care of YOU!

NativePath: "Top Doc Reveals: THIS Protein May Restore Bone Density and Fix Joint Pain…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More"

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this episode

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
Essays, updates and arguments from an eyewitness to a new dark age, with thoughts on how to keep liberty, justice and human rights alive.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr Naomi Wolf
Recent Episodes
"The Sack of Rome: Elon Musk's Digital Coup" [Video]
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Near the Abyss?" w/ Phillip Patrick
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Hope on the Horizon?" w/ Dr. Harvey Risch
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Dr. Thierry Malleret, Klaus Schwab Colleague, on the Future of Davos"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Did Elon Musk Execute a Digital Coup?"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
Emerald & Naomi: "Plane Crash in DC, RFK Jr, Tulsi Gabbard Hearings"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Joint Health" w/ Dr. Chad Walding of Native Path [Sponsored]
  Dr Naomi Wolf