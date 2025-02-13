Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
"The Sack of Rome: Elon Musk's Digital Coup" [Video]
48
18
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:21:55
-1:21:55

"The Sack of Rome: Elon Musk's Digital Coup" [Video]

Opinion - Dr. Naomi Wolf
Dr Naomi Wolf
Feb 13, 2025
48
18
Share
Transcript

"Dr. Naomi Wolf sounds the alarm on a critical moment in February 2025, when Elon Musk and a small team allegedly had unrestricted access to national data—potentially making him more powerful than any president or world leader. Facing backlash and censorship on X, she takes to one of the last free speech platforms to expose the hidden dangers of Silicon Valley’s unchecked control. Watch now before it’s too late."

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Please Support Our Sponsors

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

BIOptimizers: Start 2025 strong with the key to better sleep, less stress, and sharper focus: Magnesium Breakthrough by BIOptimizers. Use code DailyClout at https://bioptimizers.com/dailyclout for 10% OFF—because crushing your goals starts with taking care of YOU!

NativePath: "Top Doc Reveals: THIS Protein May Restore Bone Density and Fix Joint Pain…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More"

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclouthttps://getnativepath.com/DailyClout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
Essays, updates and arguments from an eyewitness to a new dark age, with thoughts on how to keep liberty, justice and human rights alive.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr Naomi Wolf
Recent Episodes
"Near the Abyss?" w/ Phillip Patrick
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Hope on the Horizon?" w/ Dr. Harvey Risch
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Dr. Thierry Malleret, Klaus Schwab Colleague, on the Future of Davos"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Did Elon Musk Execute a Digital Coup?"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
Emerald & Naomi: "Plane Crash in DC, RFK Jr, Tulsi Gabbard Hearings"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Joint Health" w/ Dr. Chad Walding of Native Path [Sponsored]
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"How the Web Won" w/ Ken McCarthy
  Dr Naomi Wolf