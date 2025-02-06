"Did Elon Musk Execute a Digital Coup?"

"While President Trump’s base cheers on every report of USAID corruption and overreach, Dr. Wolf warns that these headlines, though compelling, might distract from a serious problem.

Drawing on her experience as a tech CEO and political analyst, Dr. Wolf explains what is at stake—ranging from conflicts of interest involving Musk and Tom Krause, CEO of Citrix, to the ease with which valuable, protected data could be machine-read and exported to third parties. She also highlights the potential breaches of security surrounding critical government IP and software, as well as the fact that Musk and his team (along with their associates) now have a snapshot of tax records, contracts, and payments belonging to their competitors.

We can root out corruption while still protecting the cybersecurity of the world's most valuable dataset.”

