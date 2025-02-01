Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Emerald & Naomi: "Plane Crash in DC, RFK Jr, Tulsi Gabbard Hearings"
Emerald & Naomi: "Plane Crash in DC, RFK Jr, Tulsi Gabbard Hearings"

Opinion - Dr. Naomi Wolf & Emerald Robinson
Feb 01, 2025
"Robinson and Wolf untangle the tragedy of the Black Hawk helicopter collision that led to the crash of an American Airlines passenger flight from Kansas, resulting in the loss of both crews in the icy Potomac.

Was the President signaling—perhaps through his statement about drone interference in aviation—that this collision could have been a breach of national security? Why did no reporters ask such questions? Or was DEI at the FAA, as President Trump suggested, a factor in this tragedy? Also, the co-hosts dissect RFK Jr.’s and Tulsi Gabbard’s hearings."

