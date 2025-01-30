Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
"How the Web Won" w/ Ken McCarthy
"How the Web Won" w/ Ken McCarthy

Opinion - Naomi Wolf
Dr Naomi Wolf
Jan 30, 2025
∙ Paid
1
3
"Meet the man who first realized that clicks on a website could equal a marketplace. Ken McCarthy, a digital marketing entrepreneur, was there at the birth of the ‘Web’ in the 1990s and explains the pioneers, insights, and arguments during the Internet’s earliest days in Silicon Valley, CA. He also explains the dotcom bubble - a ‘financial fraud’ in his words - and lastly reveals the implications for humanity of the AI war between the US and China and the Chinese AI victory DeepSeek that just took a trillion dollars out of the US economy."

Watch Now:

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Essays, updates and arguments from an eyewitness to a new dark age, with thoughts on how to keep liberty, justice and human rights alive.
