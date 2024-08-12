Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
"Brian Reisinger: Land Rich, Cash Poor"
"Brian Reisinger: Land Rich, Cash Poor"

Dr Naomi Wolf
Aug 12, 2024
What happened to our small family farms? How did the food supply become so compromised, such that our small farmers can no longer simply sell their produce, milk, and meat to their neighbors, or compete with massive farm industries simply to stay afloat? Brian Reisinger, son of a Wisconsin farmer, explains the forces that set in from the Depression onward, which diluted the ability of the small family farmer to sustain himself or herself and to simply sell produce, grain, meat, and milk to a local marketplace. Horrible obstacles introduced in the production chain such as costly farm implements, distant, foreign-owned slaughterhouses, and expensive government-mandated technologies, all combine to make it more and more difficult for our American farmers to survive, let alone secure our food supply. Reisinger sketches out the big picture and also offers important policy and consumer solutions: how can we help?

Purchase 'Land Rich, Cash Poor': https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781510780408/land-rich-cash-poor/

Watch Now:

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

13 Comments
Appears in episode
Dr Naomi Wolf
