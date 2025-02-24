"Economist/Futurist Catherine Austin Fitts Heightens DOGE Warnings"

"Renowned economist and futurist Catherine Austin Fitts expands on and adds detail to her warnings about what may be a deeper agenda behind the exciting headlines generated by Elon Musk’s DOGE. Are elements of a turnkey ‘control grid’ being locked into place? Does eliminating the civil service, as bracing as it sounds, actually empower rather than dismantle the Deep State? What kind of boundless persecution can individuals face when private or unrestricted government AI has access to all their personal data? And what happened to the numerous government investigations into Mr. Musk’s companies, not to mention his conflicts of interest? Also: why it is patriotic to remain critical, even of an administration one supports. ‘The real campaign (for liberty) begins on election day.’ A must-watch, must-listen interview."

