"Can Your Child be Injected Against Your Will?" w/ John Klar

"Dario and Shujen Politella visited their 6-year-old son's public school two days before a COVID-19 vaccination clinic was offered to ensure he would not be vaccinated. Despite assurances that he would be safe, their son was given a different child's name tag and was administered a shot, over his repeated protests. Vermont's Supreme Court has ruled that parents have no recourse for such violations except under the federal PREP Act and dismissed the Politellas' suit against the school. Attorney John Klar is representing the family in a Petition for Writ of Certiorari to the SCOTUS, claiming this was an erroneous misapplication of federal law that violated numerous fundamental rights including the right to informed consent and parental rights. Mainstream media has misled American parents about this case, asserting that it will not permit public schools to jab children with impunity. Attorney Klar explains why that is misinformation. Dr. Wolf and Mr. Klar discuss other implications of this case for all Americans. The Politellas tell their own story here in a brief video."

