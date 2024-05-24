Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
"Canadian Researchers: Massive Post-2021 Infertility Codes in Gov’t Records"
Dr Naomi Wolf
May 24, 2024
Researcher Deanna McLeod and physician Dr Susan Natsheh reveal data, that Dr Natsheh obtained from the Ontario medical coding system, obtained via FOIA. Their analysis shows that medical codes such as menstrual disorders, post-menopausal bleeding, miscarriage and spontaneous abortion, male and female infertility, and low sperm count, and no sperm at all in semen, skyrocketed post-2021, when the mRNA vaccine was imposed on Canada’s population. This dataset is the smoking gun that shows massive reproductive damage post-mRNA vaccination, inflicted on a population of 15 million Canadians.

Essays, updates and arguments from an eyewitness to a new dark age, with thoughts on how to keep liberty, justice and human rights alive.
