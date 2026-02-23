"Climate Lockdown in NYC?"

“Brian O’Shea and Naomi Wolf report from inside a “historic blizzard” in Zohran Mamdani’s Brooklyn, NY. Stung by criticism over how he handled the last snowstorm — which saw 19 deaths from exposure — New York’s Communist-Islamist “mayor” has this time invoked all the powers of the state to manage the fallout from the current snowfall, grabbing authorities that no one else in the United States possesses. He declared emergency law, suspending normal civil law, and has used it to violate the First Amendment’s freedom of assembly by “mandating” that NYC streets are closed to all private cars but remain open to NGOs, emergency services, and DoorDash. With the closure of all egress points from the city, New York has become extraordinarily vulnerable to a national security threat. Is this a test run for something worse?”

