"Aggressive ICE Protests: Wrong Side of History"

“Forceful anti-ICE protesters believe they are playing the role of David in a David-vs-Goliath scenario, but they are actually anti-Constitution and anti-rule of law, with more in common with Southern secessionists than they think.”



Watch Now:

From our sponsors:



American Alternative Assets: Uncover the truth behind market turbulence. The Bellweather Signal reveals 7 hidden economic indicators flashing red right now. Get the free report and learn how to protect your savings with gold and silver. Download it today at https://www.CloutGold.com



Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. Try now for a free trial...Learn more at https://www.legisector.com



Kimchi One from Brightcore – Health Starts in the Gut

Get 25% off – Use Code: WOLF at https://www.mybrightcore.com/wolf

Or call (888) 575-4996 for up to 50% OFF your order and Free Shipping!