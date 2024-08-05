"Does President Biden Have Parkinson's?" [Sponsored]

Dr. Kelly Victory is an expert in emergency medicine and disaster preparedness at The Wellness Company. She explains that in the Spring of 2020, she diagnosed President Biden with Alzheimer's. His condition has only deteriorated, and she explains what dangers this represents for him and for our nation.

