"Does President Biden Have Parkinson's?" [Sponsored]
"Does President Biden Have Parkinson's?" [Sponsored]

Dr Naomi Wolf
Aug 05, 2024
Transcript

Dr. Kelly Victory is an expert in emergency medicine and disaster preparedness at The Wellness Company. She explains that in the Spring of 2020, she diagnosed President Biden with Alzheimer's. His condition has only deteriorated, and she explains what dangers this represents for him and for our nation.

Watch Now:

Follow Outspoken on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Originally published on DailyClout.io

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
Essays, updates and arguments from an eyewitness to a new dark age, with thoughts on how to keep liberty, justice and human rights alive.
