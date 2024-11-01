"Dr. Chad Walding of NativePath: Save Your Skin"

Yes, your skin is your biggest organ. Did you know that when you use commercial moisturizers and sunscreens, even costly ones, you are rubbing heavy metals, including zinc and aluminum, right into your system? Dr. Chad Walding of NativePath explains how our skin, including the appearance of aging, dark spots, and a crepe-like look, are all affected by what is happening with us internally: our nutrition, hydration, and the levels of collagen in our bodies. Dr. Wolf asks about the appearance of sudden aging in many vaccinated people and the two have a stunning exchange: the mRNA injections penetrate the cell, and cells require a balance of water. Is systemic dehydration, with the attendant damage to cellular processes, affecting the appearance of aging in the vaccinated? Are there remedies? Dr. Walding offers a ‘path forward’ to better health, including better skin and connective tissue and more mobile joints, via both targeted hydration and supplementation with collagen.

