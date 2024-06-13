Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
"Dr. Henry Ealy Explains 5G ‘Poisoning’, Solutions"
Dr Naomi Wolf
Jun 13, 2024
Transcript

The inimitable Dr. Henry Ealy, one of the most distinguished healers of our time, explains the political background of the installation of 5G towers worldwide, during ‘lockdowns’. He gives a primer on the role of electromagnetism in and in relation to the human body and reveals that the symptom list for 5G illness and COVID, are identical. Thankfully, Dr Ealy also walks us through solutions and describes ways in which we can protect ourselves, our homes, pets, and loved ones.

Originally published on DailyClout.io

