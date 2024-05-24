Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
"Dr Kirk Elliott: Gold and the Coming Collapse" [Sponsored]
"Dr Kirk Elliott: Gold and the Coming Collapse" [Sponsored]

Dr Naomi Wolf
May 24, 2024
Dr. Kirk Elliott, of Kirk Elliott Precious Metals, walks Dr. Wolf through spine-chilling aggregations of laws, regulations, and treaties, domestic and international, all of which are designed to work together to transition our economic system abruptly to ‘Central Bank Digital Currency’. This is ‘money’ spun out of programmable pixels – it can switch you off or dial down your wealth in response to your opinion on social media, your criticism of a policy, or other ‘misbehavior’. A chilling and important harbinger of the near future, with guidance on how to protect your assets.
