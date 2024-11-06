"Election Integrity Activist Steve Stern: Securing the Vote"

Veteran voting integrity advocate Steve Stern explains his powerful ‘precinct strategy’ - to make sure there is a grassroots presence mobilizing voters - and shares important apps that can record voting irregularities. Dr. Wolf adds her concern that neither most Republicans nor any Democrats acted early on DailyClout’s 2024 Election Integrity bill, which would have done away with most of the problems voters are facing. Steve Stern presents some practical solutions. Can we secure the US vote?

Watch Now:

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken



Please Support Our Sponsors:



Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."



The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!



NativePath: "This Unique Protein Is Causing 'A Paradigm Shift In The Fields Of Dermatology and Cosmetics.'…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to learn more."



Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"



Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20



Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/