"Election Integrity Activist Steve Stern: Securing the Vote"
"Election Integrity Activist Steve Stern: Securing the Vote"

Dr Naomi Wolf
Nov 06, 2024
Veteran voting integrity advocate Steve Stern explains his powerful ‘precinct strategy’ - to make sure there is a grassroots presence mobilizing voters - and shares important apps that can record voting irregularities. Dr. Wolf adds her concern that neither most Republicans nor any Democrats acted early on DailyClout’s 2024 Election Integrity bill, which would have done away with most of the problems voters are facing. Steve Stern presents some practical solutions. Can we secure the US vote?

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

