Emerald & Naomi: "Appalachia Update"
Emerald & Naomi: "Appalachia Update"

Dr Naomi Wolf
Dec 23, 2024
Transcript

Emerald Robinson shines a light on FEMA failures and VP Vance's visit to the devastated NC areas. Also: What is up with the midtown shooter story and crazed left-wing reactions of support for violence?

Essays, updates and arguments from an eyewitness to a new dark age, with thoughts on how to keep liberty, justice and human rights alive.
