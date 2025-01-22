Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Emerald & Naomi: "Inaugural Commentary Live"
Emerald & Naomi: "Inaugural Commentary Live"

Opinion - Dr. Naomi Wolf & Emerald Robinson
Dr Naomi Wolf
Jan 22, 2025
∙ Paid
"Was it too blistering? Or was it appropriate, given what President Trump has endured? What about the Tech Bros seated in front of the Cabinet? The First Amendment returns. Plus, Emerald’s insider info is that there are three dramatic executive actions! Soldiers at the Southern border!"

