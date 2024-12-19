Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
Emerald & Naomi: "Season of Treason"
Emerald & Naomi: "Season of Treason"

Dr Naomi Wolf
Dec 19, 2024
Transcript

Emerald Robinson and Naomi Wolf explore the heights of treason now being committed by our leaders on both sides of the aisle. Plus: Appalachia natural disaster update -- what should FEMA have done? Do we even need FEMA? And new eruptions from "the lady" Olivia Nuzzi; more smoke without apparent fire about alleged communications with RFK Jr.

Watch Now:

Follow Emerald & Naomi on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/EmeraldAndNaomi

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
Essays, updates and arguments from an eyewitness to a new dark age, with thoughts on how to keep liberty, justice and human rights alive.
