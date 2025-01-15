Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
Emerald & Naomi: "Were LA Fires an Act of War?"
11
Preview
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:04:10
-1:04:10

Emerald & Naomi: "Were LA Fires an Act of War?"

Opinion - Dr. Naomi Wolf & Emerald Robinson
Dr Naomi Wolf
Jan 15, 2025
∙ Paid
11
Share

"Are we under attack? Emerald Robinson and Naomi Wolf believe that we are, and that the LA fires are the latest front in a multi-directional attack on the US. They itemize the omissions of normal processes, the suspicious absence of the Mayor in a delegation that had no relationship to her, the empty reservoir, and the suppressed comms about shelters and exits. Michele Melendez, an activist in Maui, had described eerily similar omissions and barriers to re-entry for residents, in Lahaina. Was this a criminal collusion with an act of war and the looting of land?"

Watch Now for Free:

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Please Support Our Sponsors

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

BIOptimizers: Start 2025 strong with the key to better sleep, less stress, and sharper focus: Magnesium Breakthrough by BIOptimizers. Use code DailyClout at bioptimizers.com/dailyclout for 10% OFF—because crushing your goals starts with taking care of YOU!

NativePath: "Top Doc Reveals: THIS Protein May Restore Bone Density and Fix Joint Pain…Visit getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More"

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
Essays, updates and arguments from an eyewitness to a new dark age, with thoughts on how to keep liberty, justice and human rights alive.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr Naomi Wolf
Recent Episodes
"What is Health?" With Dr. Chad Walding [Sponsored]
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Fires, Wars and Weaponization: The Crashing Dollar" [Sponsored]
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"A Star is Born"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Dr Hadar Elbaz: Parasites" [Sponsored]
  Dr Naomi Wolf
Emerald & Naomi: "ISIS Attacks, Weather Wars, Presidential Dementia"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
Emerald & Naomi: "Tech Bro Transhumanism; plus, Goodbye 2024!"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"TWC’s Dr Ben Tapper and the Bird Flu Scare" [Sponsored]
  Dr Naomi Wolf