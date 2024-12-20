Emerald & Naomi: "What’s in the Sky?"

We discuss the crazy appearance of mysterious drones in multiple locations in the US, including sensitive ones. Is it a foreign adversary mapping our landscape and facilities? Is it our own government habituating us to aerial surveillance? And what about …tech from an unknown source? These days anything bears scrutiny. Emerald Robinson reveals what her intel sources suggest, and we both agree that the new social contract is that ‘we are babies’ who can’t be trusted with the truth. Also: the dangers of DOGE. Could an efficiency dream turn into an unleashed tech bro nightmare?

