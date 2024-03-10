Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Erasing Lydia Pinkham's Beloved Tonic for "Women's Troubles"
Erasing Lydia Pinkham's Beloved Tonic for "Women's Troubles"

Did Big Pharma Reformulate an Effective Uterine Tonic, and Smear the Founder who Invented It, to Protect the $560.9 Million Menstrual Pain Market and the $16.9 BILLION Menopause Market?
Dr Naomi Wolf
Mar 10, 2024
100 Comments
