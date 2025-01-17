Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
"Eyewitness to LA Fires" w/ Ora Nadrich
5
12
Preview
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:01:18
-1:01:18

"Eyewitness to LA Fires" w/ Ora Nadrich

Opinion - Dr. Naomi Wolf
Dr Naomi Wolf
Jan 17, 2025
∙ Paid
5
12
Share

"Mindfulness author Ora Nadrich reports from the midst of the crisis via fire in LA. From absent municipal updates related to dangers, evacuations, and the injured, dead, and missing, to the closing-off of Pacific Palisades by the National Guard and Humvees, to the unconstitutional declaration of an HHS ‘state of emergency’ in California that does not include restricting citizens’ access to their homes—none of this crisis event makes normal sense."

Watch Now for Free:

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Please Support Our Sponsors

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

BIOptimizers: Start 2025 strong with the key to better sleep, less stress, and sharper focus: Magnesium Breakthrough by BIOptimizers. Use code DailyClout at bioptimizers.com/dailyclout for 10% OFF—because crushing your goals starts with taking care of YOU!

NativePath: "Top Doc Reveals: THIS Protein May Restore Bone Density and Fix Joint Pain…Visit getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More"

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
Essays, updates and arguments from an eyewitness to a new dark age, with thoughts on how to keep liberty, justice and human rights alive.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr Naomi Wolf
Recent Episodes
"Fog and Fire" w/ Mike Dillon
  Dr Naomi Wolf
Emerald & Naomi: "Were LA Fires an Act of War?"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"What is Health?" With Dr. Chad Walding [Sponsored]
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Fires, Wars and Weaponization: The Crashing Dollar" [Sponsored]
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"A Star is Born"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Dr Hadar Elbaz: Parasites" [Sponsored]
  Dr Naomi Wolf
Emerald & Naomi: "ISIS Attacks, Weather Wars, Presidential Dementia"
  Dr Naomi Wolf