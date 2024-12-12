Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
"First Amendment Lawyer Robert Barnes and the Case of 'Bitcoin Jesus'"
"First Amendment Lawyer Robert Barnes and the Case of 'Bitcoin Jesus'"

Dr Naomi Wolf
Dec 12, 2024
10
4
Early Bitcoin adopter and proselyte Roger Ver is languishing in the same Spanish prison in which tech innovator, COVID critic, and libertarian John McAfee passed away. The IRS, say his supporters, is inventing charges as a means of persecution for his views. Could Ver be a new American political prisoner?

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
Essays, updates and arguments from an eyewitness to a new dark age, with thoughts on how to keep liberty, justice and human rights alive.
Dr Naomi Wolf
