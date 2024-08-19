“How Not to Run Against Vice President Harris” – Part 2

In an essay that is making a national impact, Dr. Naomi Wolf described, drawing on her past experience as a Democratic advisor for two Presidential campaigns, how to avoid the mistakes that she thinks Trump/Vance have been making, in running against Vice President Harris. Half an hour after she described this essay on Alex Jones, and also referenced her essay Lady MacBiden, which described a coup at the White House potentially related to crimes committed by the Biden family, her X account, with 450,000 followers, was shut down. Her warning was prescient, as on August 14th, the day after she described what was likely to be hidden crimes by the Biden family, the New York Times confirmed that Hunter Biden had illegally lobbied the State Department on behalf of his firm Burisma – without having registered with FARA as a foreign agent. Listen to the video version of the essay that started the furor.

Watch Now:

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202408.0821/v1

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38024037/

Follow ‘Outspoken’ on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company - Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!

NativePath: Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/