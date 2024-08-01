"How Not to Run Against VP Harris"

Will Republicans make the same mistakes they always have? Dr Wolf explains the minefields involved in running against the first biracial female VP and shows how personal attacks that may play well with the "base", will backfire with a swing audience (and cede the high ground). Winning, she argues, means: Border border border; and linking the border issues to crimes against children and women. #KamalasVictims is a winning hashtag.

Watch Now:

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Originally published on DailyClout.io

