"Is a New Tech Company Able to Free Us From Digital Slavery?"
"Is a New Tech Company Able to Free Us From Digital Slavery?"

Dr Naomi Wolf
Jun 20, 2024
Andrew Riddaugh, a former President Trump campaign and White House Advance Lead, has launched a company called LiberationTek, that seeks to release us from the thrall of Big Tech's surveillance, censorship, debanking and data harvesting.
Riddaugh has cloud hosting services -- competing with Amazon's -- and this is really important for the future of dissent, free speech, and even capitalism in a digital era, because it means that businesses, media sites and individuals can't have the "plug pulled" by Big Tech hosting platforms. He also has a product competitive to MailChimp's email service -- which is important for a similar reason. Microsoft, Amazon. MailChimp, Stripe, Paypal, Chase and other entities have all shown a willingness or at least a compliance with anti-conservative or even anti-independent censorship and debanking. Meeting sites such as Zoom, have security vulnerabilities. Lastly, Riddaugh is even building his own data centers -- massive physical structures -- that he says will be a step ahead of existing data centers, as they won't require the same costly technology for cooling.
Is all of this possible? It would be a great advance for the cause of democracy and the First Amendment, if LiberationTek lived up to its various promises.
Here is an excerpt from a post by Riddaugh:

"In 2023, Big Tech companies like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Alphabet (Google’s parent company) collectively paid over $3.04 billion in fines for data privacy violations and antitrust practices.

Despite these hefty penalties, they quickly turn around and pay off the fines.

Here’s how long it took them in 2024:

Meta: Fined $1.72 billion, paid off in 5 days, 13 hours, 25 minutes.

Alphabet (Google's Parent Company): Fined $941 million, paid off in 1 day, 3 hours, 55 minutes.

Amazon: Fined $111.7 million, paid off in 1 hour, 50 minutes.

Apple: Fined $186.4 million, paid off in 4 hours, 15 minutes.

Microsoft: Fined $84 million, paid off in 3 hours, 30 minutes.

The reality is, Big Tech's profits far outweigh the penalties for misusing your data. For them, breaking the law remains more profitable than changing their business models.

How do you feel about your data and privacy being a revenue stream for these giants?"

LiberationTek: https://liberationtek.com/

Originally published on DailyClout.io

