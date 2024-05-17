"Is Elite Occultism Real?"

There has been a lot of talk about the occult - seeming symbolism, music, art, and spectacle that is appearing all around us. Dr Wolf separates fact from speculation, but explores the real history of Nazi and Western elite occultism, and looks at four recent images that seem designed to disorient us: King Charles' portrait, President Biden's 'Dark Biden' speech, the two horses that ran wild in London, and the Grim Reaper image at the Coronation.

