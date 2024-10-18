"Klaus Schwab's Co-Author Thierry Malleret on His New Thriller"

Dr. Thierry Malleret, the co-author with WEF Founder Klaus Schwab of ‘The Great Reset’ and ‘The Great Narrative’, joins Dr. Naomi Wolf to discuss his latest book, a thriller set in Davos titled ‘Deaths at Davos’. In one of the most important interviews Dr. Wolf has ever conducted, Dr. Malleret addresses criticisms of what her audience would describe as globalist overreach.

Does a nefarious global agenda get set at Davos, or is it merely a harmless gathering of networkers? Why do globalists believe they have the authority to dictate others' freedoms and lives—or do they view the issue differently from their critics?

Dr. Wolf also explores whether ‘Deaths at Davos’, with its depiction of a shadowy group devoted to undermining President Trump at all costs, predicted—or even signaled—the three recent assassination attempts against the former President. What is it that globalists fear so profoundly?

This riveting, no-holds-barred interview reveals what truly happens behind the WEF curtain—or at least offers insight into the mindset of many who attend this exclusive gathering.

Watch Now:

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Please Support Our Sponsors

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. To see how to protect your IRA or 401(k), get your FREE info kit on gold by visiting https://birchgold.com/dailyclout or by texting the word ‘DAILYCLOUT’ to 989898."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!

NativePath: "Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!"

BiOptimizers: "Over 75% of the population is magnesium deficient. Nurture your mind and body with this all-natural, full-spectrum magnesium supplement. Go to https://bioptimizers.com/dailyclout and use promo code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!"

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/