Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
"Lady MacBiden: Questions for FLOTUS about July 13th, 2024"
35
0:00
-1:01:04

"Lady MacBiden: Questions for FLOTUS about July 13th, 2024"

Dr Naomi Wolf
Jul 22, 2024
35
Share
Transcript

Dr Wolf explains, as a former insider, the steps of vetting that any event goes through in advance, before it can be put on the schedule of a Presidential campaign or on a President's, VP's or First Lady's schedule. By doing so, she proves that many people would have had to sign off in advance, onn the venue at which Pres Trump was nearly assassinated, as well as at the events attended by the First Lady and VP Harris, that required Secret Service.

Dr Wolf exposes too, the nature of the civil war she sees unfolding within the White House: DNC, Dem establishment, and donors, vs the embattled and misjudging family.

Watch Now

Subscribe to Outspoken on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company - Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!

NativePath: Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!

Kirk Elliott Precious Metals: Take control of your financial destiny and provide a hedge against economic and political uncertainty. Visit https://dailycloutsilver.com to ensure a more secure future for you and your families!

Order 'The Pfizer Papers': https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

35 Comments
Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
Essays, updates and arguments from an eyewitness to a new dark age, with thoughts on how to keep liberty, justice and human rights alive.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr Naomi Wolf
Recent Episodes
"Security Expert Brian O'Shea Analyzes Ten Huge Security Fails At Trump PA Event"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Dr. Robert Chandler and Colleagues Identify New 'Covax' Disease from Autopsy"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"The Attempt on President Trump's Life"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"DEDOLLARIZATION ARRIVES: BRICS ASCENT MEANS LOSS FOR U.S."
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Sonia Elijah: Study Shows How MRNA Shots Ruin Women's Menstrual Cycles"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Tallow Face Cream in Five Minutes"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"What is 'De-Masculinizing' Today's Men?" [Sponsored]
  Dr Naomi Wolf