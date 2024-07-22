"Lady MacBiden: Questions for FLOTUS about July 13th, 2024"

Dr Wolf explains, as a former insider, the steps of vetting that any event goes through in advance, before it can be put on the schedule of a Presidential campaign or on a President's, VP's or First Lady's schedule. By doing so, she proves that many people would have had to sign off in advance, onn the venue at which Pres Trump was nearly assassinated, as well as at the events attended by the First Lady and VP Harris, that required Secret Service.

Dr Wolf exposes too, the nature of the civil war she sees unfolding within the White House: DNC, Dem establishment, and donors, vs the embattled and misjudging family.

Watch Now

Subscribe to Outspoken on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company - Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!

NativePath: Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!

Kirk Elliott Precious Metals: Take control of your financial destiny and provide a hedge against economic and political uncertainty. Visit https://dailycloutsilver.com to ensure a more secure future for you and your families!

Order 'The Pfizer Papers': https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/