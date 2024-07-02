Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
Naomi Wolf and Chris Prosch Analyze “Worst Debate Ever”
34
0:00
-1:15:38

Naomi Wolf and Chris Prosch Analyze “Worst Debate Ever”

Dr Naomi Wolf
Jul 02, 2024
34
Share
Transcript

Dr. Naomi Wolf of DailyClout and Chris Prosch of Felix Strategies, both former political insiders, take apart the US Presidential Debate. They unpack the alarming lapses in President Biden’s performance, the way President Trump has mastered a bit more substance versus style, and they explore the ‘lockstep’ rejection of President Biden by the legacy media. What’s in store? Who is really running the US? Join the analysis.

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company - Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!

Take control of your financial destiny and provide a hedge against economic and political uncertainty. Ensure a more secure future for you and your families!
Kirk Elliott Precious Metals

Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/dailyclout.io/list/2L9I6L5UZR76J?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_aipsflist_aipsfdailyclout.io_GVMSC52H5PPEP28F655S

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

34 Comments
Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
Essays, updates and arguments from an eyewitness to a new dark age, with thoughts on how to keep liberty, justice and human rights alive.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr Naomi Wolf
Recent Episodes
Investor George Jarkesy: "Massive SCOTUS Win"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"The Herbal Microbiologist is Back with Cloves"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
What to Watch for In the Presidential Debate Tonight
  Dr Naomi Wolf
UK Media Censor OfCom's Painful Argument in Steyn v OfCom
  Dr Naomi Wolf
Can You Go Home Again?
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Is a New Tech Company Able to Free Us From Digital Slavery?"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Trainer Dan Lyons Explains What's Really Hurting Our Energy Levels, Weight Management"
  Dr Naomi Wolf