"Oregano Oil: Anti-Cancer, Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-Obesity"
Liberty Lifestyle Edition
Dr Naomi Wolf
Aug 12, 2024
Transcript

Dr. Naomi Wolf shows you how to make oregano oil -- an easy project that takes minutes to prepare, and a couple of weeks to infuse. Oregano, that cheap, ubiquitous, and humble herb, turns out to have astonishing powers. Studies show that it is anti-fungal -- treating yeast infections and candida problems. It is anti-bacterial, addressing sinus infections and doing much of the work of anti-biotics; it is anti-inflammatory, which is so important in the post-MRNA injection era, as those injections are highly inflammatory; it has been shown to reduce pain in laboratory mice; it kills cancer cells for lung, liver and breast cancers and it is anti-diabetic, treating metabolic syndrome (fat around the waist) and obesity, Oregano oil also tastes delicious, as a dip for bread or to drizzle on steamed or roasted vegetables. A tasty method to protect your health in multiple ways.

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Appears in episode
Dr Naomi Wolf
