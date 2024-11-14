Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
"Photographer Dan Fleuette: A Timely Patriots' Photography Book"
"Photographer Dan Fleuette: A Timely Patriots' Photography Book"

Dr Naomi Wolf
Nov 14, 2024
Transcript

WarRoom photographer Dan Fleuette shares the vivid and powerful images from his timely new book of photography, "Rebels, Rogues and Outlaws: A Pictorial History of WarRoom." [https://www.amazon.com/Rebels-Rogues-Outlaws-Pictorial-History/dp/1648210627] He reveals his innovative approach to photographing the personalities, both well-known and less familiar, who are at the heart of the success of one of the most influential political podcasts in living memory. This book also happens to capture the images in an iconic format, of a set of patriotic and courageous individuals that changed the course of recent history, which is one reason it is climbing the bestseller lists.

Watch Now:

Discussion about this podcast

