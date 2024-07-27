"President Biden Drops Out"

After vanishing for days, allegedly with COVID, President Biden dropped out of the Presidential race via a strangely informal letter dropped onto social media. A fight erupted over who will be the Democratic nominee, and the DNC planned to short-circuit our actual democracy. Calls for proof of life abounded. Who is in charge? Wolf explains the gravity of this situation.

