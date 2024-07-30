“Rebecca Charles, ‘Danielle’s Mom’, Describes Her Child’s Harrowing Medical Murder”

Danielle Charles was a vibrant, extremely healthy 28-year-old woman with special needs, who lived on Long Island. In 2021, she developed a cough; her mother Rebecca Charles, who cared for her, eventually brought her to the hospital. This began a nightmare of catastrophic proportions; Danielle was eventually sedated with multiple major tranquilizers, from Ativan to Midazolam. She was gravely overdosed with Fentanyl, both via IV and in patches on her skin. She was denied food and water and placed on a ventilator by "The Ventilator Maestro". Her mother witnessed this pulmonologist making "conductor" gestures as her child succumbed, unconscious, 32 days later. The CEO of Northwell Hospital made 7.7 million that year, partly as a thank-you for contracts with the State that exacted policies that, intentionally or not, thinned Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security lists of the elderly and the physically and mentally disabled. Mrs Charles reveals medical murder taking place across the country to this day.

