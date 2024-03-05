64

Recover from Colds/Flu with Lemongrass! And: Are Shampoos Destroying Your Sex Life?

Dr Naomi Wolf
Mar 05, 2024
My latest update about the miracles nature offers us — and the poisons we inadvertently ingest! I got over a bad cold in 24 hours with nettle and lemongrass. Why? And: Commercial shampoos with parabens disrupt sex functions in men and women. Let’s find and throw out toxic products in our medicine cabinets and shower caddies. Amazing findings about healing that our grandmas knew.

