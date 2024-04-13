Share this postThe US, UN Are Funding Mass Illegal Immigration to USnaomiwolf.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDr. Naomi Wolf's OutspokenThe US, UN Are Funding Mass Illegal Immigration to US134Share this postThe US, UN Are Funding Mass Illegal Immigration to USnaomiwolf.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther561×0:00-56:50Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The US, UN Are Funding Mass Illegal Immigration to USDr Naomi WolfApr 13, 2024134Share this postThe US, UN Are Funding Mass Illegal Immigration to USnaomiwolf.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther56ShareTranscriptNo transcript...Millions in our tax dollars support a three country staging area from which illegal immigrants enter the USShare this discussionThe US, UN Are Funding Mass Illegal Immigration to USnaomiwolf.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther56 CommentsDr. Naomi Wolf's OutspokenEssays, updates and arguments from an eyewitness to a new dark age, with thoughts on how to keep liberty, justice and human rights alive. Essays, updates and arguments from an eyewitness to a new dark age, with thoughts on how to keep liberty, justice and human rights alive. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDr Naomi WolfRecent Episodes56:5056:50Three-Country US- and UN-Funded Illegal Immigrant Staging Trail10 hrs ago • Dr Naomi Wolf21:58"Shedding" is Real, DNA Harms are RealApr 4 • Dr Naomi Wolf33:06Is a Sperm Toxin in Your Pancake Mix?Mar 10 • Dr Naomi Wolf45:58Erasing Lydia Pinkham's Beloved Tonic for "Women's Troubles"Mar 10 • Dr Naomi Wolf50:1150:11Covering President Donald Trump at CPACMar 6 • Dr Naomi Wolf39:3339:33Recover from Colds/Flu with Lemongrass! And: Are Shampoos Destroying Your Sex Life?Mar 5 • Dr Naomi Wolf29:5429:54Letter from CPACFeb 29 • Dr Naomi Wolf
The US, UN Are Funding Mass Illegal Immigration to US