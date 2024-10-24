Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
"Tina Lia: Maui is a Biotech Lab"
32
11
0:00
-55:35

"Tina Lia: Maui is a Biotech Lab"

Dr Naomi Wolf
Oct 24, 2024
32
11
Share
Transcript

Tina Lia, founder of MauiUnites.org, reveals chilling plans underway by a consortium of public and private interests, to inflict lab-altered mosquitoes on the Hawaiian population and ecosystem. What is the real agenda?

Watch Now:

Follow Outspoken on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Please Support Our Sponsors

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k).”

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!

NativePath: "Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!"

BiOptimizers: "Over 75% of the population is magnesium deficient. Nurture your mind and body with this all-natural, full-spectrum magnesium supplement. Go to https://bioptimizers.com/dailyclout and use promo code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!"

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
Essays, updates and arguments from an eyewitness to a new dark age, with thoughts on how to keep liberty, justice and human rights alive.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr Naomi Wolf
Recent Episodes
"Natural Disaster Medicine: Fed Failure" [Sponsored]
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"John Richardson: World Without Cancer"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Dr. Kelly Victory and What to Do in a Crisis"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Klaus Schwab's Co-Author Thierry Malleret on His New Thriller"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"'The Pfizer Papers' is Available NOW in the USA"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Birch Gold's Phillip Patrick on Natural Disasters" [Sponsored Content]
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Things I Feared Most to Write Part 3"
  Dr Naomi Wolf