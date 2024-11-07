Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
"Veterinarian Speaks: What Are We Doing to Our Pets?"
42
18
0:00
-1:23:38

"Veterinarian Speaks: What Are We Doing to Our Pets?"

Dr Naomi Wolf
Nov 07, 2024
42
18
Share
Transcript

Holistic veterinarian Dr. Margo Roman explains two innovative therapies — ozone treatments and microbiome supplementation- that have brought about miraculous recoveries in small animals in her care. She also reveals how over-vaccination of pets, and disgusting non-nutritious ingredients in processed pet food, destroy our animals’ health. Cancer used to be unknown in almost all breeds but now half of pets develop cancer! Predictably, as her treatments threaten the monopoly of Big Veterinary Pharma, she is under legal attack. A must-watch interview if you love your pets.

Watch Now:

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com
Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!

NativePath: "This Unique Protein Is Causing 'A Paradigm Shift In The Fields Of Dermatology and Cosmetics.'…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
Essays, updates and arguments from an eyewitness to a new dark age, with thoughts on how to keep liberty, justice and human rights alive.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr Naomi Wolf
Recent Episodes
"Election Aftermath: What's Next for the Economy?"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Election Integrity Activist Steve Stern: Securing the Vote"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Why Liberals Should Vote for Trump"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Dr. Chad Walding of NativePath: Save Your Skin"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Tina Lia: Maui is a Biotech Lab"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Natural Disaster Medicine: Fed Failure" [Sponsored]
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"John Richardson: World Without Cancer"
  Dr Naomi Wolf