"What is Ahead Economically Given the New Administration?"
"What is Ahead Economically Given the New Administration?"

Dr Naomi Wolf
Dec 06, 2024
Precious Metals Specialist Phillip Patrick of Birch Gold Group cautions our audience about what to expect in the weeks before the Inauguration. Will the Biden Administration clear out the nation's coffers on its way out the door? What will Trump's tariffs do to the price of goods in the US? How does further 'de-dollarization' affect our savings and IRAs? Will 2025 be better economically? A riveting update.

