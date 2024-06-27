Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
What to Watch for In the Presidential Debate Tonight
What to Watch for In the Presidential Debate Tonight

With Political Pundit, Christopher Prosch
Dr Naomi Wolf
Jun 27, 2024
A former political insider, with experience running Senate and Congressional campaigns and informally advising a Presidential campaign, Chris Prosch of Felix Strategies joins Dr Wolf to explore what audiences should prepare to notice, in watching the Presidential debate. He reveals how dramatically different this debate context is from any previous televised Presidential debate, with CNN seating both candidates for 90 minutes, banning a live audience, and even maintaining control of what the candidates say, with mics that are muted by the moderators. In this fascinating discussion, Prosch and Wolf go over the “chessboard” of what the DNC and RNC face on the road to victory, and address new factors, such as the defection of millions of African-American voters from the Democratic camp, and the end of Roe v Wade as an issue that divides America. Don’t miss this important preparation guide from two former insiders about how to assess a historic, if historically limited and censored, Presidential debate.

Originally published on DailyClout.io

29 Comments
