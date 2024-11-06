Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
"Why Liberals Should Vote for Trump"
"Why Liberals Should Vote for Trump"

Dr Naomi Wolf
Nov 06, 2024
Dr. Naomi Wolf, a lifelong Democrat and advisor to two Democratic Presidential campaigns, explains why she feels liberals and undecideds should vote for President Trump. She also draws on her own expertise advising a Vice President and drills into the role of a Vice President, to show how VP Harris failed at her only job and, indeed, in Dr. Wolf’s view, committed treason.

