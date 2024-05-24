Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
"Amy Kelly/ DailyClout Reveal Canadian Reproductive Damage Crisis Post-2021"
20
0:00
-1:07:42

"Amy Kelly/ DailyClout Reveal Canadian Reproductive Damage Crisis Post-2021"

Dr Naomi Wolf
May 24, 2024
20
Share
Transcript

Amy Kelly, DailyClout's COO and the Director of the WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analysis Project, reveals a stunning analysis she completed of six million individual records belonging to Ontario citizens. The dataset is from the Canadian government, FOIA'd by two Canadian citizens; it represents medical billing codes from the socialized medical system in Canada. Kelly's analysis of the years 2015-2019 versus 2021-2022, reveals catastrophic damage to Canadian men and women in categories related to reproductive wellbeing: rises in women with menstrual disorders and post-menopausal bleeding, and "genital disorders"; rises in miscarriage and partial abortion; damage to sperm; and rises in infertility. This is the first government dataset that provides a comprehensive "smoking gun" revealing that harms to reproduction followed the rollout in 2021 of the mRNA injection.

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company
Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!

Kirk Elliott Precious Metals
(For all your Gold, Silver, and investment needs)

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

20 Comments
Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
Essays, updates and arguments from an eyewitness to a new dark age, with thoughts on how to keep liberty, justice and human rights alive.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr Naomi Wolf
Recent Episodes
"Canadian Researchers: Massive Post-2021 Infertility Codes in Gov’t Records"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Steve Kirsch Exposes UK Vaccine-Death Data Games"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Dr Kirk Elliott: Gold and the Coming Collapse" [Sponsored]
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"The Onion Scandal"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Bitter Melon: Another Suppressed Anti-Cancer Healer"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Is Elite Occultism Real?"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
Turmeric: Delicious Anti-Inflammatory Magic
  Dr Naomi Wolf