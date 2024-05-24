"Amy Kelly/ DailyClout Reveal Canadian Reproductive Damage Crisis Post-2021"

Amy Kelly, DailyClout's COO and the Director of the WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analysis Project, reveals a stunning analysis she completed of six million individual records belonging to Ontario citizens. The dataset is from the Canadian government, FOIA'd by two Canadian citizens; it represents medical billing codes from the socialized medical system in Canada. Kelly's analysis of the years 2015-2019 versus 2021-2022, reveals catastrophic damage to Canadian men and women in categories related to reproductive wellbeing: rises in women with menstrual disorders and post-menopausal bleeding, and "genital disorders"; rises in miscarriage and partial abortion; damage to sperm; and rises in infertility. This is the first government dataset that provides a comprehensive "smoking gun" revealing that harms to reproduction followed the rollout in 2021 of the mRNA injection.

